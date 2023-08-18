NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.06

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 464453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.2 %

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

