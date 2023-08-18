New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $1.15 by Analysts at CSFB

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from $1.20 to $1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.29.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on New Gold

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $670.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.