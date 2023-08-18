New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 8,658 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New Relic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $84.13 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEWR

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.