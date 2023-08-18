NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.32 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $195.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $234.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day moving average is $210.02.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NICE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NICE by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $35,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.