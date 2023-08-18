NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Acquires 46,403 Shares

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 46,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,396.45 ($12,595.10).

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 134,857 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,054.80 ($33,801.82).

NICO Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About NICO Resources

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 100% interest in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project and Claude Hills project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

