NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.56. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 90,601 shares trading hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 78.84% and a negative net margin of 687.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

Featured Stories

