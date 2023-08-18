NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,543. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.