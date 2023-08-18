Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.80. 6,776,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 44,469,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Nikola Stock Up 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Nikola news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 79.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 657,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 110.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 616,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 323,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 170.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

