Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,257 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for about 8.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NIO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,791,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,361,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

