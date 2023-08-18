NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. 994,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,282. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

Featured Stories

