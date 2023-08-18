Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.51. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 45,750 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Noram Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRM

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

Noram Lithium Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 19.80. The stock has a market cap of C$35.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.