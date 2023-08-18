Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.51. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 45,750 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Noram Lithium Company Profile
Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
