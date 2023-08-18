Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Nordson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 0.5 %

Nordson stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.33. 192,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.03. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.