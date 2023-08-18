Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 172.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

