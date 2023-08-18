North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $545.31. The company had a trading volume of 775,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $543.46 and its 200-day moving average is $513.33. The company has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

