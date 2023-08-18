North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Repligen worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.27. 232,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,999. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

