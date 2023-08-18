North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $17.19 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $74.02. 186,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,655. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.