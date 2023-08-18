North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $19.58 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $652.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,646. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $706.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.84.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

