North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $421,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Catalent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. 2,575,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.