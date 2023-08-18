North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

