North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,976 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 201,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 220,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.