North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,636,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,739,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,231.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

