North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after acquiring an additional 173,451 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.22. 1,276,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,146. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

