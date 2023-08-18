Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.52. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 432 shares.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 2,629.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

