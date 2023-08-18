Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,938. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $102.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

