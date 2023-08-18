NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 226,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,283. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 168.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 971.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

