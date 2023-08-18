Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.46 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

