Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NCLH. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 4,938,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,520,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

