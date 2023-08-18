NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Up 3.6%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 407,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 716,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in NOW by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NOW by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 864,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,947,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 770,615 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

