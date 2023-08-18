Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 251,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,618. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $199,236.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $224,043. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

