Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.84.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.