NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVE Stock Performance

NVEC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.71. 38,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,235. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $370.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.24. NVE has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 57.76%.

NVE Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NVE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

