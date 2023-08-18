NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94,234 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.24. 32,547,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,025,371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.58.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

