NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.44 and a 200-day moving average of $328.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

