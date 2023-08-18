NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

