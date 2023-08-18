Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

