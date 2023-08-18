Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $930.51

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 930.51 ($11.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.94). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.69), with a volume of 853 shares trading hands.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 987.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 931.54. The firm has a market cap of £338.04 million, a PE ratio of -2,463.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.70.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Further Reading

