OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.14. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 23,185 shares trading hands.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

