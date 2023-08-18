Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

OCN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,748. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 22.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

