OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 791,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in OGE Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

