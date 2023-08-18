Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 15th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 136,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 42.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 605,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

