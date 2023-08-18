Old Point Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.27. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPOF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.