Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 331,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 132,301 shares.The stock last traded at $16.98 and had previously closed at $16.88.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,473,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
