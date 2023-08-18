Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.86

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$98.86 and last traded at C$87.25, with a volume of 2618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.74.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.06%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

