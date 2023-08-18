Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $557.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.