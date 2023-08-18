Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $557.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

