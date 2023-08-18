Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Olympic Steel Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $557.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.80.
Olympic Steel Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olympic Steel
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.