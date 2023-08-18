OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $65.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $65.56 million and approximately $30.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00041365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00029033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

