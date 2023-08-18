OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Buys $246,600.00 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OmniAb Stock Down 1.3 %

OABI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OABI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OABI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,959,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

