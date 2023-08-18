Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 4%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $58.74. 245,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 433,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 329,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 96.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

