Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) & EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Head-To-Head Survey

EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EQ and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQ N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 9.66% 41.29% 5.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EQ and Omnicom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.09 $1.32 billion $6.79 11.58

Analyst Ratings

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than EQ.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EQ and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 2 6 2 0 2.00

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $96.57, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than EQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of EQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats EQ on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQ

EQ Inc. provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions. The company also provides integrated digital marketing solutions. It serves advertising and marketing, automotive, insurance, media and telco, retail, real estate, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Cyberplex Inc. and changed its name to EQ Inc. in June 2013. EQ Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

