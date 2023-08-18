OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,752 shares during the period. OneMain comprises approximately 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.38% of OneMain worth $61,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 214,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,543. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

