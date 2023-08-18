OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Acquires 4,633 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $124,720.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,554,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 267 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,206.33.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 271,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

