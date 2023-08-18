OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Acquires 4,633 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $124,720.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,554,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 267 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,206.33.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
Shares of ONEW opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEW
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OneWater Marine
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.